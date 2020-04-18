Salman Khan drops in during Iulia Vantur's live chat show, makes her blush

Headlines

Turkey blast: 2 terrorists attack in front of ministry building in Ankara, 1 blew himself, other ‘neutralised’

R Ashwin reaches out to former Indian cricket star who criticized his bowling technique on Twitter

World's most expensive Bonsai tree costs for than Mukesh Ambani’s SUV, check its price

Explained: What is the US Government Shutdown? Can a 'shutdown' situation hit India anytime soon?

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

R Ashwin reaches out to former Indian cricket star who criticized his bowling technique on Twitter

World's most expensive Bonsai tree costs for than Mukesh Ambani’s SUV, check its price

Highest batting average in ODI World Cup (minimum 500 runs)

Weight loss: 8 drinks to increase slow metabolism

Most 6s against opponents in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan drops in during Iulia Vantur's live chat show, makes her blush

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse during coronavirus lockdown

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 12:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iulia Vantur fans were up for a big surprise as reported beau Salman Khan decided to show up in the middle of the live chat. Salman, who is in his Panvel farmhouse with Iulia, decided to sneak up on her while she was conducting the chat, making her eventually blush.

The video taken shows Iulia thinking of an answer which is when suddenly Salman decided to sneak up on her. He noticed the camera and everything that was happening and walked towards Iulia, who had just begun answering the question, when she realized that something was going on.

When she saw Salman standing behind her, she asked him to walk away from the camera and he obeyed her orders. She then went on to slightly blush, covered her face and let out a slight laugh on still seeing Salman and his antics from now behind the camera.

Here's the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN FAN CLUB(@mysalmankhan.ig) on

Apart from his sisters and their family members, Salman Khan is reportedly spending his time in Panvel farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia and Waluscha D'Souza. They all expected to spend a fun weekend at the farmhouse with Khan, but owing to the lockdown, have been stuck there for approximately four weeks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

What is silent walking and how it can benefit your health?

Shop owner fined Rs 25,000 for refusing to return Rs 3 to customer

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE