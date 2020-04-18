Salman Khan drops in during Iulia Vantur's live chat show, makes her blush

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse during coronavirus lockdown

Iulia Vantur fans were up for a big surprise as reported beau Salman Khan decided to show up in the middle of the live chat. Salman, who is in his Panvel farmhouse with Iulia, decided to sneak up on her while she was conducting the chat, making her eventually blush.

The video taken shows Iulia thinking of an answer which is when suddenly Salman decided to sneak up on her. He noticed the camera and everything that was happening and walked towards Iulia, who had just begun answering the question, when she realized that something was going on.

When she saw Salman standing behind her, she asked him to walk away from the camera and he obeyed her orders. She then went on to slightly blush, covered her face and let out a slight laugh on still seeing Salman and his antics from now behind the camera.

Here's the video:

Apart from his sisters and their family members, Salman Khan is reportedly spending his time in Panvel farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia and Waluscha D'Souza. They all expected to spend a fun weekend at the farmhouse with Khan, but owing to the lockdown, have been stuck there for approximately four weeks.