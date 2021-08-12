Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan drops heartwarming photo with Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

Congratulating the Olympian, Salman wrote, 'Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u ... best wishes always!'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 07:44 AM IST

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took his fans by surprise by sharing a picture with Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who secured the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 49 kg category.

Salman Khan hopped onto Instagram and shared the photo on his social media handle, in which he is seen giving Mirabai Chanu a hug and in the caption congratulated her on her win at the recently concluded Olympics.

Congratulating the Olympian, Salman wrote, 'Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u ... best wishes always!'

In the photo, Salman wore a black T-shirt and ivory stole around his neck. Mirabai wore a pink shirt and smiled as she looked towards the camera.

The 55-year-old star also shared the same photo on his Twitter handle, which was reposted by Mirabai, along with which she wrote, "Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me." 

Earlier in an interview, Mirabai had confessed that she was a fan of Salman Khan.

Mirabai won the silver medal win in the women's weightlifting 49 kg category. Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma had also expressed her admiration for Mirabai, sharing a picture of earrings that she wore to the match.

Anil Kapoor wrote in a tweet, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India." Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!"

Salman will be next seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan'. He will also be seen in `Antim` which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. 

