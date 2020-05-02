Headlines

Salman Khan donates Rs 3000 each to All India Special Artists Association amid coronavirus lockdown

Salman has donated Rs 3000 each for the members of the All India Special Artists Association (AISAA).

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2020, 03:28 PM IST

According to a Mid Day report, Salman has donated Rs 3000 for the members of the All India Special Artists Association (AISAA). It quoted Pravin Rana, a vertically-challenged artiste, as saying, "Nobody cares much for us, but Salman Bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learned that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us."

Pravin had also worked with Salman during Bharat in 2019, "During the shoot too, he asked us to reach out to him when in need," he said. AISAA is a wing of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Shameem Ahmed, another AISAA member also said, "We don’t get work daily. We are grateful to FWICE and Salman Khan for helping us with ration and financial help amid the lockdown. We have been told he will make a deposit next month, too." In addition to this, Salman has been supporting the daily wage workers economically. Salman also provided a ration facility to several migrant workers. Politician Baba Siddique on Friday took to Twitter to thank the actor for his contribution. "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again."

Earlier, Salman had extended financial support for 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

