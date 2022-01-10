‘Salman Khan doesn’t follow protocols’: Kabir Khan denies naming ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had announced the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. However, the director of the film Kabir Khan has now revealed that the actor did that in excitement. But in reality, there is no official declaration, even the script is yet to be locked.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had earlier said that the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel will be titled ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. In the 2015 blockbuster, Salman Khan was seen along with Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra. The Film was written by K V Vijayendra Prasad.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker Kabir Khan has said, “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one.”

He also said, “Salman doesn’t follow [protocols] of formal announcements, he talks from his heart.”

During a RRR’s promotional event last year in December, Salman Khan revealed and said, “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon, we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

Taking about the same, Kabir Khan told India Today, “That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about.”