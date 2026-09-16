Salman Khan does ‘ulti aarti’ at Ganpati Visarjan, sister Arpita steps in to correct him | WATCH

Salman Khan joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan at brother Sohail Khan’s residence, where sister Arpita Khan corrected him during aarti, winning praise from fans.

Salman Khan celebrated Ganpati Visarjan with his family at brother Sohail Khan’s residence on Tuesday. The actor was joined by several family members and guests, including his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Before the immersion ceremony, Salman participated in the aarti. However, a light-hearted moment between the actor and his sister Arpita Khan soon caught attention.

As Salman performed the aarti, Arpita noticed that he was doing it the wrong way. She called out, “bhai”, but Salman could not hear her because of the loud chanting around him. Arpita then stepped in and corrected him.

Salman appeared amused by the moment and later showed his niece the correct way to perform the aarti.

Arpita and Salman’s sweet moment wins fans

A video of the siblings quickly caught the attention of fans, who loved Arpita correcting her superstar brother. One fan wrote, “only Arpita can correct him.” Another commented, “this is so cute.”

“This is what sisters are for, to teach their brothers,” another fan wrote. Other comments included, “how cute,” “Brothers only listen to their sisters,” and “such a sweet bond they share.”

Iulia Vantur joins the celebrations

Iulia Vantur was also present at the Ganpati celebrations and performed aarti after Salman. Salman opted for a casual look with printed jeans, a matching jacket, a black T-shirt and a black beanie. Iulia wore a yellow anarkali suit for the occasion.

Salman was also seen chatting with his stepmother Helen and other guests. He posed for the paparazzi and was seen showering affection on a small child.

Arhaan Khan helps with Ganpati immersion

The Ganpati Visarjan was held within the premises of Sohail Khan’s building, where a large water tank had been arranged for the immersion ceremony. Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan’s son, was seen helping with the immersion of the Ganpati idol. Several of Sohail’s friends, including Delbar Arya, Kushal Tandon and Sargun, also attended the celebration.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films. The film stars Chitrangada Singh alongside him.

The project has faced delays and was earlier scheduled for release on April 17. Following the teaser release, China’s Global Times criticised the film and accused its makers of distorting facts. India’s Ministry of External Affairs later clarified that it had “no role” in such cinematic ventures.

The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan but was later renamed Maatrubhumi. Reports said the title was changed to expand the story beyond a single military clash and reduce geopolitical concerns involving China. There were also reports that some portions of the film were being reshot. The new release date has not yet been announced.

Salman also has an untitled film with producer Dil Raju in his upcoming lineup. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Nayanthara alongside Salman and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.