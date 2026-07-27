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Major relief for Salman Khan as Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser

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Major relief for Salman Khan as Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser

According to Salman Khan's application, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy and its promotional material are based on events related to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. He argued that the release of such content could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and compromise his right to a fair trial.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 11:29 PM IST

Major relief for Salman Khan as Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser
Salman Khan/Instagram
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The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of multiple online links related to the teaser of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The direction came while hearing an application filed by the actor in his personality rights suit seeking to restrain the film's release.

Hearing the matter, Justice Jyoti Singh also said she would order the removal of interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani. Rejecting the producer's submissions, the Court orally observed that it would pass an order with strong observations. "This must stop," the Court said. Stressing the need to protect an individual's reputation, Justice Singh further remarked, "Reputation once lost is lost," before adding, "You are linking him with LB (Lawrence Bishnoi). I don't want to name him."

According to the application, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy and its promotional material are based on events related to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. Khan has argued that the teaser and other promotional content contain unmistakable references to him. The plea specifically highlights the portrayal of a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet, which the actor claims has become closely associated with his public identity.

The actor has further contended that portions of the film appear to be based on issues that are still pending before higher courts. He argued that the release of such content could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and compromise his right to a fair trial. The respondents named in the case include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and other individuals associated with the project.

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