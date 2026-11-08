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Salman Khan defends Ramayana against Rs 4000 budget narrative, VFX criticism: 'Focus should be on Rama, Ravana, Sita'

Defending Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Ramayana, Salman Khan said, "I think the talks around Ramayana should be about Ramayana itself, Rama, Ravana, Sita and on the scriptures, and not about its Rs 4,000 crore budget and VFX." Ramayana Part 2 releases on Diwali 2028.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

Salman Khan defends Ramayana against Rs 4000 budget narrative, VFX criticism: 'Focus should be on Rama, Ravana, Sita'
Salman Khan defends Ramayana
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Superstar Salman Khan has said discussions around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana should focus on the Hindu mythological epic's story and characters rather than its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget and visual effects. Ramayana, a grand spectacle, hit theatres on Thursday. The first of the two-part cinematic adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Speaking at a promotional event of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on Friday, Salman said the conversation around the film should centre on Lord Rama, Ravana and Sita, and the values reflected in the scriptures. "I think the talks around Ramayana should be about Ramayana and not its VFX and cost of production. This narrative around Rs 4,000 crore budget and VFX, VFX, VFX, I don't think that is correct. I just think the discussion on Ramayana should be on Ramayana itself. Ram, Ravana, Sita and on the scriptures," the 60-year-old actor told reporters.

He also spoke about the qualities associated with Lord Rama, drawing a parallel with the character he plays in Maatrubhumi, which is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. "What were the qualities of Ram? Best husband, best son, best father, best warrior and the best brother. These were the qualities that he had. The same qualities are there in the character that I play in Maatrubhumi," Salman said.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, features Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian troops during the Galwan Valley clash. Starring Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, the war drama is scheduled to release on December 4 and will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor-led drama Eetha.

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses lifetime earnings of Adipurush in four days

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