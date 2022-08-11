Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Salman Khan dances with Indian Navy staff on INS Visakhapatnam, photos go viral

Salman Khan dedicated a day from his hectic schedule to the Bravehearts of the Indian Navy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

Salman Khan dances with Indian Navy staff on INS Visakhapatnam, photos go viral
Salman Khan with Indian Navy

Salman Khan is currently juggling multiple professional commitments. But that doesn't stop him to acknowledge the priceless contribution of the Indian Navy. Thus, the actor has dedicated a day from his busy schedule to the Sailors of the Indian Navy. 

The images from his visit went viral in no time. Khan had a blast dancing, flexing his muscles and making rotis for the Bravehearts of INS Visakhapatnam. In one photo Salman is proudly waving the national flag. In another moment, he is competing with another sailor in one-hand push-ups. Later, he danced with the Sailors and then turned into a cook for them. 

Here are some of the precious moments

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN (@salmankhan___army)

On the work front, Salman has last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. Currently, Khan is busy shooting Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman's upcoming entertainer has an ensemble cast which includes, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill. 

Earlier, fans were concerned that they wouldn't be able to witness Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan together in the movie after a report that the actress had exited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali went viral. She has finally responded to the rumours and squashed them as a joke. For the unversed, In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she reportedly partners with Raghav Juyal.

Previously there were reports that Shehnaaz is no longer a part of Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, according to Telechakkar. The entertainment portal also states that Shehnaaz unfollowed the Tiger 3 star on social media, albeit the reasons behind this are now unknown. However, India Today reported that these rumours are not true. The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” a source told the publication. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is now called Bhaijaan. To date, no formal statement has been made regarding this, though. Farhad Samji is the director of the film and it is rumoured to release this year-end. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.