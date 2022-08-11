Salman Khan dances with Indian Navy staff on INS Visakhapatnam, photos go viral

Salman Khan with Indian Navy

Salman Khan is currently juggling multiple professional commitments. But that doesn't stop him to acknowledge the priceless contribution of the Indian Navy. Thus, the actor has dedicated a day from his busy schedule to the Sailors of the Indian Navy.

The images from his visit went viral in no time. Khan had a blast dancing, flexing his muscles and making rotis for the Bravehearts of INS Visakhapatnam. In one photo Salman is proudly waving the national flag. In another moment, he is competing with another sailor in one-hand push-ups. Later, he danced with the Sailors and then turned into a cook for them.

Here are some of the precious moments

On the work front, Salman has last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. Currently, Khan is busy shooting Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman's upcoming entertainer has an ensemble cast which includes, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill.

Earlier, fans were concerned that they wouldn't be able to witness Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan together in the movie after a report that the actress had exited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali went viral. She has finally responded to the rumours and squashed them as a joke. For the unversed, In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she reportedly partners with Raghav Juyal.

Previously there were reports that Shehnaaz is no longer a part of Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, according to Telechakkar. The entertainment portal also states that Shehnaaz unfollowed the Tiger 3 star on social media, albeit the reasons behind this are now unknown. However, India Today reported that these rumours are not true. The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film,” a source told the publication. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is now called Bhaijaan. To date, no formal statement has been made regarding this, though. Farhad Samji is the director of the film and it is rumoured to release this year-end.