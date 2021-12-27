Salman Khan dances with Genelia D’Souza, video from his birthday bash goes viral - Watch

Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday. The actor celebrated the birthday with his family and friends at midnight party at his farmhouse in Panvel.



Some members from the Hindi film industry were also present at the occasion. Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his actor-wife Genelia D'Souza were also among the attendees. Now, Genelia has dropped a video from the birthday party on her Instagram account in which she can be seen grooving with the 'Bharat' actor on an English song. She even called Salman as the man with the largest heart in her caption along with the video. Wishing the actor, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May god bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan"



In videos from the party that have gone viral on social media, Salman Khan can be seen cutting cake with his niece Ayat, who also turned two on Monday. Daughter of his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Ayat Sharma shares her birthday with the 'Sultan' actor as she was born on December 27 in 2019.





Genelia had made a cameo appearance in Salman's 'Jai Ho' in 2014. In the same year, Salman and the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress had made a cameo appearance in 'Lai Bhaari' that marked Genelia's husband Riteish Deshmukh's debut in Marathi cinema. Meanwhile, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor's next film is 'Tiger 3', the third film in the Tiger franchise after 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Maneesh Sharma directs the spy thriller film that stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan.