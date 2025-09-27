Salman Khan cried listening to Tere Naam song after breakup with Aishwarya Rai, reveals Sameer Anjaan: 'Expressed his pain...'

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan revealed that Salman Khan would cry listening to Tere Naam’s title track on set, as it reminded him of his breakup with Aishwarya Rai.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s much-publicised breakup in 2002 was one of Bollywood’s most talked-about episodes. Just a year later, Salman starred in Tere Naam (2003), where he played a heartbroken and obsessive lover, a role that many linked to his real-life pain.

In a recent podcast with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, celebrated lyricist Sameer Anjaan shared a heartfelt anecdote from the film’s sets. He revealed that the title track of Tere Naam wasn’t originally written with Salman in mind, but its lyrics echoed the actor’s emotional turmoil after his breakup. Before shooting scenes, Salman would often ask music composer Himesh Reshammiya to sing the song live for him. Listening to lines like “Kyun kisi ko wafa ke badle wafa nahi milti” would move him to tears. Sameer recalled how Salman would cry silently, let the emotions sink in, and then deliver his shot with raw intensity, as if channeling his own heartbreak.

Salman and Aishwarya first met while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Their sizzling on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance, making them one of the most glamorous couples of that time. However, their relationship ended in 2002. Aishwarya went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and the two now share a daughter, Aaradhya. Salman, meanwhile, remains one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors.

Sameer Anjaan, who narrated this emotional memory, has penned over 4,000 songs across 500+ films in his illustrious career. Known for his collaborations with composers like Nadeem–Shravan, Anu Malik, and Himesh Reshammiya, he has gifted Indian cinema with countless memorable tracks, from Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin to Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.