Salman Khan, the 59-year-old Bollywood superstar, shows no signs of slowing down, let alone retiring. He's abuzz with excitement about his upcoming film, Sikandar, and is eager to collaborate with filmmakers on future projects. Despite a recent slump in delivering massive hits, Salman's fans can look forward to some promising developments.

One highly anticipated collaboration was with renowned South director Atlee, which could have potentially marked a major comeback for Salman. Unfortunately, the project fell through. In a recent media interaction, the superstar said, “I don’t think it’s happening right now. It was happening at one point in time. We tried really hard to work it out but something happened. I don’t know what exactly it was. I believe it was the budget of the film. It’s a very, very high-budgeted film. Hence, that film has been pushed. Woh film 2 film ka time leke chala jaata.” “Now, I have got enough time to do one film and then, I’ll do another film,” he revealed during Sikandar promotions recently.



However, in a thrilling turn of events, Salman is set to reunite with veteran director Sooraj Barjatya, with whom he previously worked on the blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. The details of their upcoming project are being kept tightly under wraps, piquing the curiosity of fans and industry insiders alike. This reunion is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, as the director-actor duo has a proven track record of delivering memorable and impactful films. “Bajratya saab is doing some film. Once he’s done with it, I’ll do his next film,” he confirmed.

Furthermore, Salman shared updates on potential sequels and future projects. He mentioned that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is possible, with writer K V Vijayendra Prasad having completed a draft. Salman also expressed interest in doing comedy films, specifically mentioning that he'd like to work on projects similar to No Entry or Andaz Apna Apna 2, should the latter happen, under Rajkumar Santoshi's direction.