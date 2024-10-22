In the viral interview, Salman Khan can be heard saying that he wasn't the one who shot blackbuck.

Khan, Tabu, and Sonali Bendre were accused of hunting blackbucks while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in a village in Rajasthan in 1999. Salman Khan, known as Bhaijaan, was arrested for this but later got bail.

The case has been reopened and closed many times over the past 26 years. He was found not guilty in 2016 but was convicted again in 2018, after which he was released on bail. This situation also caused problems for Salman with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang, who consider blackbucks sacred.

Recently, Salman Khan faced fresh threats that led him to increase his security. Amidst this tension, an old video of him denying the accusations against him has resurfaced online. In a 2008 interview clip shared on Reddit, Salman confesses he wasn't the one who shot blackbuck.

The interviewer, referring to him as a ‘victim of ignorance,’ expresses doubt that Salman would have shot the animal if he had known it was endangered. When asked if that was true, Salman replies, “There’s a long story there. And... I wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck.”

Meanwhile, days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a threatening message last week, demanding Rs 5 crore to settle the long-standing feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender stating that the message was 'sent by mistake.'

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18. A few days later, the Mumbai Traffic Police received another message from the same number, in which the individual who had issued a threat apologized, claiming the message was sent by mistake. According to Mumbai police, the location of the person who sent this message was tracked from Jharkhand.

The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money. The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

(With inputs from ANI)