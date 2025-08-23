Salman Khan's co-star says superstar believes 'ladki ko jitna dhakoge utni...': 'He found my dress to be...'

Daisy Shah shared that Salman Khan firmly believes women should not be portrayed as "showpieces" in his films, adding, "For him, ladki ko jitna dhakoge, utni hi zyada sundar dikhegi (a woman will look more beautiful if you cover her up)."

Salman Khan has worked with many actresses over the course of his career, and many of them have claimed that he likes the women he works with to dress a certain way. The actor reportedly has a policy where the women he is working with are asked not to wear short clothes with low necklines due to 'safety' reasons. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Daisy Shah, Salman Khan's co-star from the film Jai Ho, revealed how he helps to create a safe environment for women.

Daisy Shah reveals how Salman Khan likes women to dress on sets

Daisy Shah shared that Salman Khan firmly believes women should not be portrayed as "showpieces" in his films, adding, "For him, ladki ko jitna dhakoge, utni hi zyada sundar dikhegi (a woman will look more beautiful if you cover her up)."

Recalling an incident where she was asked to cover up, Daisy Shah said, "There was this one outfit that I was supposed to wear… This was supposed to be a scene in the morning when I had just woken up. He found my dress to be a little weird, so he said, ‘Cover her in a blanket'," adding, "According to him, that nightdress was a little too short."

Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan's one non-negotiable rule for all women on his set

Before this, Palak Tiwari, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star, had told Sidharth Kannan, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: ‘Every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’."

On the work front, Salman Khan has officially started shooting for his much-awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan, in Ladakh. The film will star Chitrangda Singh opposite Salman Khan. The film will also star Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

