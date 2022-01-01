Salman Khan celebrates New Year with Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak- See pics

This year, Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrated New Year 2022 with his close friends. His rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur was seen partying with the actor last night. Apart from her, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak also joined the party.

Bina Kak shared some pictures from the New Year party on Instagram. In the photos, Salman Khan, who was wearing a casual black t-shirt and white jacket, can also be seen posing with her. It seems that the celebration happened at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse.

His rumoured girlfriend Lulia also posted videos and photos with Bina Kak, Amrita Kak, Samantha Lockwood, Sangeeta Bijlani on Instagram. In one of the videos, they can be seen shouting ‘Happy New Year.’

Earlier, netizens were amazed to see Salman Khan riding an auto-rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai.

For the unversed, just a day before his birthday, the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He got admitted to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment, and after 6 hours of treatment, he was discharged. Salman shared the incident with the media on his birthday night.

Salman told ANI, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."