Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's video goes viral amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's on screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam made them one of the most loved on screen couple in Bollywood. However, their off screen love story didn't end well. Amid the actress' divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, a video of Salman adoring Aishwarya is going viral on social media.

The viral video is from the film Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam which starred Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Aishwarya Rai had a cameo in the movie as Salman's lover. In the video, Salman can be seen adoring blind Aishwarya's beauty. Shah Rukh could be seen hugging Madhuri Dixit while posing for the photograph.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing about how good Salman and Aishwarya looked together in the video. One of the comments read, "Done ki shadi hote to kitne zabardast dekhnewale bacche hote (had they been married, how beautiful their kids would have been)." Another wrote, "Sometimes every wishes are not fulfilled!" Another user commented, "I wish in dono ki shaadi hojaati (I wish they got married)."

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is one of the movies where Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan shared the screen and Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were seen together. Helmed by by K. S. Adhiyaman, the film was a remake of 1995 Tamil film Thotta Chinungi. However, despite the star power, the film failed to imoress the audience and was declared an average at the box office. Made in Rs 12 crore, the film collected Rs 34 crore at the box office.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai met for the first time during the shoot of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and fell in love with each other. Their on screen and off screen chemistry was loved by the audience. However, their relationship didn't last long and they had an ugly breakup. The actress accused the superstar of mental and physical abuse and they both never worked together again.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to reunite once again on big screen as their film Karan Arjun is set to re-release in theatres. On the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand, will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next, King, which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

