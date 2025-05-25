Sooraj Pancholi acknowledged Salman Khan and recalled his constant support, even in his darkest phase.

Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. At that time, he was dealing with a lot of emotional and personal turmoil. The controversy surrounding the Jiah Khan death case had taken an emotional and mental toll. Through those dark times, Salman Khan became a constant support — something Sooraj cherishes deeply. During Hero trailer launch, Sooraj broke down in tears as he hugged Salman — a moment many in the industry still recall.

Recently, on Screen's Dear Me Season 2, Sooraj discussed his difficult days and the strong bond he shares with Dabangg star. Interestingly, their relationship didn’t begin at a film party, it started on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger, where Sooraj was working behind the scenes as an assistant director.

“He showed up in my life at a time when I was feeling completely hopeless,” Sooraj shared. “I couldn’t see any happiness ahead, but he stood by me. We really connected during the making of Ek Tha Tiger — I was the junior-most assistant, so I got to spend a lot of time with him. I still don’t really know what made him support me — maybe he saw something in me. But he kept his promise. Everything I’ve achieved started with that boost he gave me.”

Recalling the standout memories Sooraj has with Salman happened in Turkey, where Ek Tha Tiger was being filmed in freezing temperatures, Sooraj said. “It was four in the morning, and I was fast asleep when my roommate woke me up, saying Salman sir was at our door. He called us over, made me sit down, introduced me to Reshma Shetty and said she would be handling my career from now on. Then he handed me the Hero contract and wished me a happy birthday. That was his gift to me — my first movie,” he said.

Sooraj clarified that Salman’s support didn't come because of his bond with his father, Aditya Pancholi. “They know each other from the industry, but they aren’t close friends,” he said. “Still, Salman sir helped me in a way I can’t really explain. Sometimes I still ask him why he did it, and he just gives me a smile,” Sooraj stated. On the work front, Sooraj made his comeback with Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath. He stars alongside Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.