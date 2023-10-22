Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

Salman Khan says, “Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I’m very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most celebrated on-screen couples in Indian cinema. They have delivered historic blockbusters and generation-defining chartbusters. Now they are back again in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3 reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe!

The trailer of Tiger 3 has created a mass frenzy and the film is now the most anticipated movie of the year! YRF is now set to release the first song of the film, a party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, tomorrow at 11.00 a.m. and the internet is in a frenzy to watch Salman and Katrina back again, dancing together!

Salman says, “Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I’m very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy.”

He adds, “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

In the teaser of the song that was released on Friday and went viral immediately, Salman & Katrina showed off incredible chemistry in this vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi! Both the superstars look drop-dead gorgeous in this song that will surely become the party anthem this festive season! Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this year on Diwali, November 12, Sunday!