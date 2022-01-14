Aayush Sharma BREAKS silence on not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Katrina Kaif has been close to Salman Khan's family since her early days in the industry. Aayush Sharma said in an interview that her family not being invited to her wedding with Vicky Kaushal is no big thing.

Last month, Vicky and Katrina married in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Only a few celebs, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, and Sharvari Wagh, were invited to the tightly guarded wedding.

Talking about the family not being invited to the wedding, Aayush told Bollywood Bubble, “For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It’s the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it.”

Aayush added that the family is ‘happy’ that Katrina has found love. “Katrina is always going to be close to us as a family and we are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that is the most beautiful thing we can wish for our family, friends, colleagues, that everybody finds their centre and their happiness,” he said.

For the unversed, ‘Partner’, ‘Bharat’, and the two ‘Tiger’ flicks – ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ - all featured Salman and Katrina in. They'll next be seen in Maneesh Sharma's third spy thriller, produced by Yash Raj Films.