Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos, fans say 'Galwan me ab dhamaaka hoga' - See viral pics

Salman Khan has once again proved why he remains one of Bollywood’s most admired fitness icons. The Sultan actor, who will be turning 60 this December, shared a couple of photos, on his Instagram and X, post a rigorous workout session, leaving fans awestruck by his discipline and athletic form.

Along with the picture, Salman penned the caption, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai...Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something, you have to lose something, but this one is without losing anything)." No sooner than the actor put up his pictures on social media, fans flooded his comments section praising their beloved superstar.

One fan wrote, "Galwan me ab dhamaka hoga", referring to his next film Battle of Galwan. Another fan added, "Salman Bhai proving again why he is Trendsetter of Fitness." "BhaiJaan getting ready to roar again like never before. Brace yourself guys", read another comment. Some netizens even took a dig at Salman saying, "Last 6 years, before every release one shirtless pic or workout pic. Result we all know. Dabangg 3, Radhe, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sikandar and now Battle of Galwan. Bilkul bharosa nahi hai. Salman Khan has been great at fooling everyone."

Salman’s determination only seems to grow stronger. What makes his commitment even more commendable is the packed schedule he is currently handling. The megastar is simultaneously hosting the country’s most-watched reality show, Bigg Boss, and shooting for his much-anticipated action drama Battle of Galwan. Balancing these professional commitments while making time for intense workout routines is no small feat, yet Salman makes it look effortless.

His journey stands as a powerful reminder that age is just a number when it comes to passion and perseverance. Salman’s fitness ideology has always inspired millions, motivating fans to push their limits and prioritise health. As he prepares to enter his 60s, his incredible physique and relentless work ethic continue to set new standards in the industry.

