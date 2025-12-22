FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here

Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’

Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's love for Indian culture: 'She wears ghaghra choli, calls herself...'

Who is Motaleb Sikder? Another student leader shot at in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi's killing; he played key role in...

Will Brendon McCullum be sacked after England's Ashes debacle? Here's what latest report claims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major Samsung phone racket,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'

Salman Khan flexed his muscles in his latest gym pics that he shared on his Instagram on Monday. The teaser of his next film Battle of Galwan will reportedly release on December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 08:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'
Salman Khan latest gym pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 earlier this year, now it's time for Salman Khan to reach this milestone later this week on Saturday, December 27. Before his 60th birthday, the Sultan actor broke the internet on Monday as he took to his Instagram and shared his latest gym photos, in which he was seen flexing his muscles and ripped physique. Wearing a black vest and blue shorts, Salman looked dashing in the pictures clicked in his gym.

The superstar also reminded everyone that he is turning 60 this week as he captioned his photos, "I wish I could look like this when i am 60. 6 days from now." Reacting to his viral pictures, several Salman fans commented that the star looks nothing like a 60-year-old and poured in their wishes for him in advance. One of them wrote, "Aap sirf abhi 30 ke hue hain bhai", while another added, "Buddhapa bhi darta hai Salman bhai se."

Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman's next film Battle of Galwan will reportedly release on December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday. A source close to the production was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It'll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up."

The superstar is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady. It also features Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj among others. The exact release date of the war drama hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing Hindi movie in third weekend

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major Samsung phone racket,
Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'
Salman Khan flaunts ripped physique ahead of his 60th birthday
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement