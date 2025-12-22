Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'

Salman Khan flexed his muscles in his latest gym pics that he shared on his Instagram on Monday. The teaser of his next film Battle of Galwan will reportedly release on December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday.

After Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 earlier this year, now it's time for Salman Khan to reach this milestone later this week on Saturday, December 27. Before his 60th birthday, the Sultan actor broke the internet on Monday as he took to his Instagram and shared his latest gym photos, in which he was seen flexing his muscles and ripped physique. Wearing a black vest and blue shorts, Salman looked dashing in the pictures clicked in his gym.

The superstar also reminded everyone that he is turning 60 this week as he captioned his photos, "I wish I could look like this when i am 60. 6 days from now." Reacting to his viral pictures, several Salman fans commented that the star looks nothing like a 60-year-old and poured in their wishes for him in advance. One of them wrote, "Aap sirf abhi 30 ke hue hain bhai", while another added, "Buddhapa bhi darta hai Salman bhai se."

Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman's next film Battle of Galwan will reportedly release on December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday. A source close to the production was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It'll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up."

The superstar is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady. It also features Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj among others. The exact release date of the war drama hasn't been announced yet.

