Salman Khan breaks silence on shocking snake bite incident at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan has opened up about how he was bitten by a snake at his Panvel property. He was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night after the incident and was discharged on Sunday morning.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

The tragedy happened just one day before his 56th birthday. Dr. Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the actor, previously told ANI, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine.”

Last night, a picture of him from the hospital was going viral on social media. Photographer Varinder Chawla shared the photo in which Salman can be seen getting treatment. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Picture of @beingsalmankhan from the hospital.”

As soon as this picture was uploaded, Salman’s fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Get well soon Bhai jaan,” while another mentioned, “Take care and get well soon.”

After the snake bite incidence, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had assured his fans that the actor is ‘completely fine’ now. While speaking to News18, he said, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”