Salman Khan breaks silence on Jacqueline Fernandez's performance at Da-Bangg Tour in Riyadh

The Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour will be a star-studded affair featuring celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Guru Randhawa, and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2021, 05:15 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in controversies since her involvement in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case. She has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the same. It has been rumoured that the prime accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a millionaire conman allegedly involved in extortion, was briefly dating the Bollywood star. Jacqueline has categorically denied such rumours.

Jacqueline was supposed to perform at the 'Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded' with Salman Khan and other celebrities at Riyadh tonight, 10 December. Salman had shared the poster and promotional video of the event that featured Jacqueline Fernandez. However, rumours started floating around that Jacqueline was dropped from the event due to the controversial money laundering case.
 

Salman Khan finally broke his silence on Thursday night at the event's press conference and revealed whether her co-star from 'Kick' and 'Race 3' will be part of the show or not. He said, "Inshallah, she will be here tomorrow. If not, I'll perform as Jacqueline.”

The Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour will be a star-studded affair featuring celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma, Saiee M Manjrekar, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, and Kamaal Khan, along with Salman Khan and maybe Jacqueline Fernandez too.

As per reports, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave gifts worth crores to Jacqueline including a BMW car, an Arabian horse, 4 cats, a phone, and jewelry, apart from transferring significant sums of money to her account.

