Besides talking about huge age gap, Salman Khan also praised Rashmika's professionalism, highlighting her dedication to filming Sikandar despite simultaneously working on Pushpa 2.

In the upcoming film Sikandar, Salman Khan is paired alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who is a staggering 31 years his junior. When the casting news first broke, a segment of social media users expressed discontent with the significant age gap between the lead actors. Critics pointed out Salman's tendency to consistently choose younger actresses as his co-stars. Now, the superstar has finally addressed the controversy stating that if the actress herself is comfortable with the age gap, then others should not have an issue with it.

“Jab heroine koi problem nahi, heroine ke father ko problem nahi hain. Kal jab inki shaadi ho jayegi, bacche ho jaenge, aur tab bhi kaam karenge. Pati ka permission toh mil hi jayega na? ("If the heroine and her father have no issues with our pairing, why should anyone else? When she gets married and has kids, she'll still work, and surely, her husband will give her permission, won't he?")" he said at the trailer launch of Sikandar, where he was joined by Rashmika, director AR Murugadoss, and other cast and crew.



Watch the trailer here:

Salman Khan further praised Rashmika 's professionalism, highlighting her dedication to filming Sikandar despite simultaneously working on Pushpa 2. He noted that she would often shoot with him from 9pm to 6:30am, then return to work on Pushpa 2, all while dealing with health issues, including a broken leg. Salman drew a parallel between Rashmika's work ethic and his own younger self.



Meanwhile, Sikandar boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Backed by renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala, it is produced under the esteemed banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film's soundtrack, composed by the talented Pritam, has already generated significant buzz. Three songs from the film - Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache - have been released so far, and all have become chart-topping hits. With its release slated for March 30, coinciding with Eid celebrations, Sikandar is poised to set the silver screen ablaze.