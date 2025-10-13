Salman Khan breaks silence on his feud with Arijit Singh: 'Jo misunderstanding thi...'

After their clash in 2014, Salman Khan and Arijit Singh reunited for the 2023 film Tiger 3.

In the last Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 12, Salman Khan targeted Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap and Skandar director AR Murugadoss for spreading lies against him. The Sultan actor also talked about his long-standing feud with National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh.

In the episode, stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta appeared as a guest and as he met Salman, he hilariously said, "I was a little nervous about meeting you because I look like Arijit Singh." Salman replied to him, "Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hai. Jo misunderstanding thi, meri side se thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger me kiya tha, ab Galwan me kar raha hai. (Arijit and I are very good friends. The misunderstanding that happened was on my side. After that, he even sang songs for me. He sang in Tiger, and now he’s singing in Galwan)."

Arijit Singh sang two songs in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. One of them was the dance track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and another was the emotional track Ruaan. In fact, the singer also sang for the superstar in Sikandar in Hum Aapke Bina. Arijit will also be sining for Salman in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, which is slated to release next year.

Salman and Arijit had a fallout in 2014 during an awards show hosted by the actor. As Arijit came on the stage in his slippers to receive the award, Salman jokingly asked him, "Were you asleep?", to which the singer strongly replied, "You guys put me to sleep." After this clash, several reports came that Salman removed Arijit's songs from his films until Tiger 3.

READ | Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026