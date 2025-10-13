Salman Khan breaks silence on his feud with Arijit Singh: 'Jo misunderstanding thi...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

Meet Bhawna Chaudhary who made history in BSF Air Wing, is first woman to…, has been awarded by DG with…

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow

Karauli Sarkar: To unite Faith, Art and Spiritual Reasoning in the Heart of Vrindavan

Download Pikashow APK (Official) – Watch IPL , Live Cricket & Movies Free

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally

Who is Kannan Gopinathan who joined Congress? He became famous for...

Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry dating? Couple seen kissing, cuddling on yacht, pics surface

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan breaks silence on his feud with Arijit Singh: 'Jo misunderstanding thi...'

After their clash in 2014, Salman Khan and Arijit Singh reunited for the 2023 film Tiger 3.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan breaks silence on his feud with Arijit Singh: 'Jo misunderstanding thi...'
Salman Khan and Arijit Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the last Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 12, Salman Khan targeted Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap and Skandar director AR Murugadoss for spreading lies against him. The Sultan actor also talked about his long-standing feud with National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh.

In the episode, stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta appeared as a guest and as he met Salman, he hilariously said, "I was a little nervous about meeting you because I look like Arijit Singh." Salman replied to him, "Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hai. Jo misunderstanding thi, meri side se thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger me kiya tha, ab Galwan me kar raha hai. (Arijit and I are very good friends. The misunderstanding that happened was on my side. After that, he even sang songs for me. He sang in Tiger, and now he’s singing in Galwan)."

Arijit Singh sang two songs in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. One of them was the dance track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and another was the emotional track Ruaan. In fact, the singer also sang for the superstar in Sikandar in Hum Aapke Bina. Arijit will also be sining for Salman in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, which is slated to release next year.

Salman and Arijit had a fallout in 2014 during an awards show hosted by the actor. As Arijit came on the stage in his slippers to receive the award, Salman jokingly asked him, "Were you asleep?", to which the singer strongly replied, "You guys put me to sleep." After this clash, several reports came that Salman removed Arijit's songs from his films until Tiger 3.

READ | Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to..
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Anil Ambani aide Ashok Kumar Pal sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...
This musical drama starring Amitabh-Jaya was based on legendary singer's life
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s plan ‘absurd’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE