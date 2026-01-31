Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism for his 'romantic glance' in Battle of Galwan teaser: 'Ye Colonel ka look hai'

After the first teaser for Battle of Galwan was released, a section of social media users mocked Salman Khan for his hairstyle, beard and overall look. Many said he appeared "too soft" or "romantic" for a film based on a real-life military clash and for a character who is an Army officer.

Salman Khan has brushed aside online criticism surrounding his look from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, saying that he is portraying the role of a Colonel and the appearance reflects the character's responsibility of motivating and leading his men. A video shared on X showed the actor attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) event in Surat on Friday evening. In the clip, the 60-year-old was seen interacting with former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif, who playfully asked him to recreate his pose from the movie's first teaser that was unveiled on Khan's birthday last month. Khan struck the pose and then addressed the criticism with humour.

"Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. Aur ye Colonel ka look hai, jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team waloon ko, apne jawanon ko kaise hausla dena hai (Now, some people might think this is a romantic look, but I’m playing a Colonel. And this is the look of a Colonel, someone who understands how to motivate his team, his soldiers)", he said. He then let out a roar and added, "Us sabka koi matlab hai nahi, us look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Toh aise hi chalta aaya hai aur aise hi chalta rahega, aap sabki dua se (None of that really matters, that look doesn’t matter at all. It has always been this way and it will continue to be so, with all your blessings)."

#SalmanKhan gives solid Reply to trollers



Some people think this is a romantic look.

But I’m a colonel, so this is a colonel’s look. The kind of look that gives soldier the right kind of courage and motivation. It’s not the shouting kind of look #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/H2BdQFXPRX — Devil (@VishalRC007) January 31, 2026

The much-anticipated film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. It will be released in theatres on April 17. After the first teaser was released, a section of social media users mocked Khan for his hairstyle, beard and overall look. Many said he appeared "too soft" or "romantic" for a film based on a real-life military clash and for a character who is an Army officer. In Battle of Galwan, Khan essays the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash.

