While interacting with the media, Salman Khan opened up about death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan, gearing up for the release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, discussed various topics during a media interaction, including the shelving of his film with Atlee, his upcoming project with Sanjay Dutt, and why he can’t work with Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor.

While interacting with the media, he also opened up about death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and said, "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne logon ko saath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wohi problem ho jaati hai."

The year 2024 has been particularly terrifying for Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After the shooting incident at Galaxy in April, he faced numerous threats, and the murder of Baba Siddiqui left him, his family, and fans in shock. The actor even refrained from stepping out onto his balcony.

The actor has been provided with Y+ security by the Maharashtra government, and an additional layer of security was added after the murder of Baba Siddiqui.

Salim Khan had mentioned in interviews that after the shooting incident and threats in April 2024, the Mumbai Police advised the actor to avoid going to the balcony and windows facing the street as a precaution. The same advice was given to his family members as well. However, Salman Khan found a solution by making his home bulletproof.

Salman Khan, born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) on December 27, 1965, shared the story behind his parents' marriage at a press meet ahead of his upcoming film Sikandar, releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr, March 30. Salman revealed that the main issue for his maternal side regarding the marriage was not the difference in religion, but his father Salim Khan's profession as a screenwriter.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Salman shared, "It was never about the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture and the practices, the bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, 'Ye toh film line se hain',” as he spoke of his father’s profession, the same Salim Khan whose pen along with his partner Javed Akhtar gave blockbusters after blockbusters in the 1970s.