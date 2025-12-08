FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale, reveals late actor's connection with his parents: 'Hats off to Sunny, Bobby for...'

Remembering Dharmendra's relationship with the show Bigg Boss over the years, Salman Khan shared that the Sholay star shared the same birthday as his mother Salma Khan, and he passed away on his father Salim Khan's birthday.

Aman Wadhwa

Dec 08, 2025

Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale, reveals late actor's connection with his parents: 'Hats off to Sunny, Bobby for...'
Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale
On November 24, Bollywood bid farewell to one of its most iconic and cherished stars, Dharmendra. The veteran superstar had appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss multiple times over the years, making his presence a memorable part of the show's legacy. During the Bigg Boss 19 finale on December 7, Salman Khan grew emotional while recalling Dharmendra. He also commended Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for conducting a dignified funeral and prayer meet for the Bollywood's He-Man.

Salman introduced a tribute video revisiting Dharmendra’s memorable moments on the Bigg Boss set. As the clip ended, the Sultan star was visibly holding back tears as he said, "We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharamji. The way he lived life was king-size. He gave us Sunny, Bobby and Esha. Since the day he joined the industry, he only wanted to work. He did so many roles. My career graph....I have only followed Dharamji. He came with an innocent face and a He-Man' body. That charm stayed with him till the end. Love you, Dharamji. Will always miss you."

The Ek Tha Tiger further shared Dharmendra's connection with his own parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. "The main thing is....Dharamji died on 24 November, that’s my father’s birthday, and tomorrow is his birthday, as well as my mum's. If I’m feeling like this, imagine what Sunny and his family must be going through. There were two funerals conducted with utmost dignity: Sooraj Barjatya's mother's and Dharamji's. They held his prayer meet with so much grace and honour. Everyone was crying, but there was a decorum, a celebration of life. Hats off to Bobby and Sunny. Every funeral and prayer meeting should be conducted this beautifully."

Salman's father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan was born on November 24, 1935. His mother Salma Khan, who was born as Sushila Charak, was born on December 8, 1942. Dharmendra would have turned 90 on December 8 this year. The Sholay star is survived by his two wives and six children: Prakash Kaur and their kids - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol; and Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn

