Bollywood

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera talks about the superstar's equation with Vicky Kaushal.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 09:34 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'
Salman Khan snubbing Vicky Kaushal
Salman Khan's video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IFFA went viral on social media. The superstar was criticised on social media, however, now, his bodyguard Shera has opened up on the viral video and revealed the equation between Salman and Vicky. 

In an interview with Times Now. when asked about the video from IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2023 in which it was claimed that Salman Khan and his bodyguard pushed Vicky, Shera said, “Push nahi kya humne. Main nahi tha wo. Humare saath dusra ladka aaya tha lekin uska aisa kuchh tha nahi. Actually interaction bhi udhar hua Vicky ka aur Bhai ka. Waisa kuchh nahi tha. Khali ye tha ki banaya gaya tha (No, we didn't push Vicky. I wasn't the person involved. There was another bodyguard with us who was seen in the video, but he didn't push Vicky either. In fact, Vicky and Salman Bhai even interacted at the event. It was not what it seemed to be; it was fabricated.). There was nothing like that. Vicky is a good friend of Salman Bhai.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship rumours grabbed headlines several times and fans loved to see them together. However, In 2021, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal. After the video of Salman Khan snubbing Vicky went viral on social media, people speculated that Salman had some issues with Vicky. 

However, Vicky Kaushal also clarified about the video and said, "Kayi baar baatein badh jaati hain, us baare mein bahut unnecessary chatter hota hai (Sometimes things get blown away and there is unnecessary chatter around them). There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming movie Sikandar which is helmed by AR Murdagoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand is all set to impress the audience as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the movie Chhaava which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.

