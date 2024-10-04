Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

This incident is related to the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Sonam Kapoor opposite Salman Khan in the lead role. The film's director and producer Sooraj Barjatya was keen on casting someone with Salman Khan who hadn't worked with him before.

Salman Khan, in over 30 years of his film career, has worked with many actresses. Despite the age gap debate, Salman Khan has continued to introduce actresses in the film industry, some of whom have gone on to become superstars. Salman Khan never had any objections to working with any actress, despite their background or age. However, there was a time when Salman Khan had to think for five months to say yes to working opposite an actress. The filmmakers kept convincing him that the pairing of both of them would look great onscreen. However, Salman Khan was initially not in favour of working with his actress who was not only 19 years younger than him but was also the daughter of his very dear friend.

This incident is related to the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Sonam Kapoor opposite Salman Khan in the lead role. The film's director and producer Sooraj Barjatya was keen on casting someone with Salman Khan who hadn't worked with him before. Sonam Kapoor was his first choice as she was good at playing both modern and traditional roles. However, Salman Khan was hesitant to work with Sonam Kapoor as she was the daughter of his good friend Anil Kapoor. Salman Khan shared with the director how he witnessed Sonam Kapoor while she was growing up and it would be awkward for him to romance her onscreen.

Sooraj Barjatya tried to convince Salman Khan to say yes to working with Sonam Kapoor for five months. Salman Khan asked for some time to ponder on the same. When Sooraj Barjatya kept insisting and Sonam Kapoor was also excited that she was getting a chance to work with him, Salman Khan agreed to do the film.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo saw Salman Khan returning as Prem on the silver screen. It was a blockbuster hit. Made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned a whopping Rs 432 crore at the box office. It became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015.

READ | 'He wanted to come inside my bedroom': Mallika Sherawat recalls getting harassed by Bollywood actor while filming...