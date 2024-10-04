Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court orders probe by SIT under CBI supervision

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 36000 crore, Gautam Adani's net worth drops by Rs 24600 crore in just 1 day due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

5 ways to reduce cholesterol levels during Navratri fast 

5 ways to reduce cholesterol levels during Navratri fast 

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

This incident is related to the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Sonam Kapoor opposite Salman Khan in the lead role. The film's director and producer Sooraj Barjatya was keen on casting someone with Salman Khan who hadn't worked with him before.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan, in over 30 years of his film career, has worked with many actresses. Despite the age gap debate, Salman Khan has continued to introduce actresses in the film industry, some of whom have gone on to become superstars. Salman Khan never had any objections to working with any actress, despite their background or age. However, there was a time when Salman Khan had to think for five months to say yes to working opposite an actress. The filmmakers kept convincing him that the pairing of both of them would look great onscreen. However, Salman Khan was initially not in favour of working with his actress who was not only 19 years younger than him but was also the daughter of his very dear friend. 

This incident is related to the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Sonam Kapoor opposite Salman Khan in the lead role. The film's director and producer Sooraj Barjatya was keen on casting someone with Salman Khan who hadn't worked with him before. Sonam Kapoor was his first choice as she was good at playing both modern and traditional roles. However, Salman Khan was hesitant to work with Sonam Kapoor as she was the daughter of his good friend Anil Kapoor. Salman Khan shared with the director how he witnessed Sonam Kapoor while she was growing up and it would be awkward for him to romance her onscreen.

Sooraj Barjatya tried to convince Salman Khan to say yes to working with Sonam Kapoor for five months. Salman Khan asked for some time to ponder on the same. When Sooraj Barjatya kept insisting and Sonam Kapoor was also excited that she was getting a chance to work with him, Salman Khan agreed to do the film. 

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo saw Salman Khan returning as Prem on the silver screen. It was a blockbuster hit. Made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned a whopping Rs 432 crore at the box office. It became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015.

READ | 'He wanted to come inside my bedroom': Mallika Sherawat recalls getting harassed by Bollywood actor while filming...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Calculated retaliation or act of war? Dissecting Iran's missile strikes

Calculated retaliation or act of war? Dissecting Iran's missile strikes

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani as this Adani company likely to earn Rs 109159505000 by selling shares

Big move by Gautam Adani as this Adani company likely to earn Rs 109159505000 by selling shares

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement