Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in India with many super hit films to his name. While most of his career has been near-perfect, making a noteworthy impact at the box office, there are some films that did not work in Salman Khan's favour. There was one such film which, to this date, is considered to be one of his biggest flop films. This film, which was released in 2008, was rejected by 8 superstars including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Salman Khan did work in the film eventually but it cast a fog on his career as filmmakers lost crores of rupees after its release.

We are talking about the film Yuvvraaj, a musical family drama film, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Boman Irani. After its release, Yuvvraaj did receive mixed reviews from critics, but ultimately proved to be a major flop at the box office.

Yuvvraaj's director, Subhash Ghai, before finalising Salman Khan, was keen on casting Aamir Khan for his role. He was also considering Shah Rukh Khan for Anil Kapoor's role and Salman Khan for Zayed Khan's role. But, when Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan refused to be a part of the film, the idea was dropped.

Subhash Ghai, reportedly, also Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan. Eventually, a total of 8 superstars refused to star in this Salman Khan film.

Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan then came on board to star opposite Salman Khan but the film bombed at the box office. Yuvvraaj, made on a hefty budget of Rs 48 crores, earned only Rs 31 crore at the box office. Yuvvraaj could not even recover its budget at the box office, which led to the producers of the film incurring a significant financial loss.

