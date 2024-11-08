The name of Salman Khan's biggest flop film is Marigold which was released in the year 2007, a romantic musical comedy directed by Willard Carroll. In the film Marigold too, Salman Khan's name was Prem.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a hit machine. The actor has won audiences' hearts multiple times with many super hit films in his career. While most of Salman Khan's career has been smooth sailing with him making a significant impact at the box office, there was one film that is considered to be Salman Khan's biggest flop film to date. This film, which was released in 2007, was rejected by Preity Zinta. The lead actress in the film opposite Salman Khan was a foreigner and the director of the film also wasn't Indian.

The name of Salman Khan's biggest flop film is Marigold which was released in the year 2007, a romantic musical comedy directed by Willard Carroll. This story was of an American actress, whose life changes completely when she establishes a connection with India. In the film Marigold too, Salman Khan's name was Prem. Hollywood actress Ali Larter played the lead role in the film opposite Salman Khan.

This film of Salman Khan could not succeed at the box office due to many reasons. Marigold, made on a budget of Rs 19 crores, could not even recover its budget at the box office. The film earned just Rs 2.29 crores at the box office.

Marigold became a disaster at the box office. The film had such a negative impact that the director Willard Carroll never made any film again. In this way, this is such a film in Salman Khan's career that not only 'Bhaijaan' but even his fans would not want to remember.

