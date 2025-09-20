Salman Khan battled physical injuries, low oxygen levels while shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh, Mumbai schedule to begin in...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Salman Khan is hoping to make his grand comeback with Battle of Galwan as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, the war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The actor completed the Ladakh schedule of the Apoorva Lakhia directorial recently and will begin the Mumbai leg after a week.

Talking about the intensive schooting schedule in Ladakh, a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan and the entire crew shot for Battle of Galwan at sub-10 degrees temperature in Ladakh. In fact, the actor battled his physical injuries, braved low oxygen levels and extreme weather conditions. he team have shot for some action sequences, and dramatic moments at real locations. There have been minor injury concerns for Salman as well, and he will be resting over the next week before returning to the sets for the Mumbai schedule."

"Around 45 days of the film have been shot at real locations in Ladakh, and Salman was on the sets for 15 days for his part. The second schedule of The Battle of Galwan begins next week in Mumbai. The second schedule is an important one as the director aims to shoot not just action, but also the emotional moments of the film. The exact time of release has been kept under wraps for now, and the makers will announce it in due course of time", the source further added.

Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady, and also stars Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles. Salman is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

