Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan first song Maatrubhumi is inspired from this former PM's iconic speeches and poetry

Maatrubhumi, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, draws from the legendary speeches and timeless poems of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan releases on April 17.

The emotional depth of Maatrubhumi, the first song unveiled from Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, carries a powerful real-life inspiration behind its soulful lyrics. The song draws from the legendary speeches and timeless poems of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose words have long symbolised patriotism expressed with grace, warmth and poetic strength.

Echoing the same spirit found in the celebrated verses and addresses of the late Prime Minister, the song captures a deep emotional connect with the nation, rooted in love, belonging and quiet pride for the motherland. Maatrubhumi is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The music is released under the Salman Khan Films Music label, with Sony Music India as the official music distribution partner. Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role and promises a powerful portrayal of bravery, sacrifice and resilience.

The war drama will hit theatres on April 17, 2026. In a strategic move, Salman has skipped Eid release to avoid clash with the two most-awaited films of 2026: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, which are both releasing on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. Also, Alia Bhatt's Alpha has been postponed, clearing the way for Khan to enjoy a solo release window.

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is being touted as a pivotal comeback vehicle for Khan after the commercial and critical disappointment of his recent outings such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3 and Radhe. The last Salman-starrer that received unanimously positive response from the audiences and critics was the 2017 spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai.

