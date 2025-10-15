FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs Mahabharat actor's son Nikitin Dheer - Watch

Pankaj Dheer, who achieved immense fame after playing Karna in the iconic TV series Mahabharat, worked with Salman in Sanam Bewafa and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. The late actor's son Nikitin Dheer, who made his acting debut in Jodhaa Akbar, has also worked with Salman in Ready and Dabangg 2.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 06:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan attended the funeral of the late actor Pankaj Dheer on Wednesday. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen dressed in a simple olive-green shirt, and appeared quiet, as he arrived to offer condolences to the family. He also hugged Pankaj's son Nikitin Dheer and comforted him at his emotional moment.

The actor's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Vile Parle, Mumbai. Feroz Khan, Pankaj's co-star from Mahabharat who played Arjuna in the Doordarshan show, was also seen at the cremation ground. The actor passed away at the age of 68 after his battle with cancer, as per media reports.

Apart from portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer was also seen in famous Bollywood films. These included Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Bobby Deol's Soldier, Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Akshay Kumar's Andaaz, and Ajay Devgn's Taarzan: The Wonder Car among others. 

Dheer also acted in multiple TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Chandrakanta, and Badho Baho. He was last seen in sci-fi romantic TV series Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. He is survived by wife Aneeta, actor son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who also is an actress. He also has a 3-year-old granddaughter, Devika.

READ | Nikitin Dheer's cryptic post shared few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death goes viral: 'Whatever goes...'

