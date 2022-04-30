Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to pick her own fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly been cast in Salman Khan's forthcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, according to rumours. As per reports, the actress would be featured opposite Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz's pay for the film has now been revealed.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Salman Khan has asked Shehnaaz to charge whatever amount she likes.



A source was quoted by the portal saying, “Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick her fees. Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit.”

Although no official confirmation has been given, we're sure that fans will be ecstatic to read this.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma recently announced that he will play an important role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor expressed his delight at being a part of this film in an official statement.

Recently, Shehnaaz said on Tanmay Bhatt's show 'Tanmay Reacts' that people think she's really close to Salman and that they've met many times, but that's not the case.



Also read: Shehnaaz Gill spills the beans about her bond with Salman Khan, says ‘logon ko lagta hoga..’

She said, “Ye logon ko lagta hoga ki maine privately time spend kiya hoga. But main kabhi personally nahi mili.” The actress added that she has only met him at his chalet and she’s very shy around him. “Bas chalet me mili hogi aur vo bhi I am a bit shy around him. I don’t have his number. Inke liye kabhi mujhse Salman Khan nahi niklega, humesha sir hi nikala hai.”