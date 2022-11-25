Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and family gather to celebrate Salim Khan's 87 birthday with delicious lunch

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan, on Thursday, shared some glimpses from his father Salim Khan`s 87th birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz shared the pictures which he captioned, "Happy birthday Daddy."

In the family picture, Salim Khan could be seen sitting at a dining table with numerous delicacies on the table and his family members Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira Agnihotri, Salma Khan, Helen and Arpita Khan could be seen standing behind him. The Tiger actor could be seen donning a t-shirt and a cap and holding Arpita`s daughter at the back. 

In the second and third pictures, Arbaaz can be seen posing with the veteran writer on a couch. Soon after Arbaaz shared the posts, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and birthday wishes for Salim Khan. Raveena Tandon commented, "Please wish him on our behalf!! Raveena and Anil."Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Salim uncle,""Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday And A Good Health Salim uncle," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Happiest birthday to the legend... wish him great health loooong n happy life with his infectious humour intact."Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan has penned a string of cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. 

Famously called as Salim-Javed, the duo has scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Mr India, Don, and many more.Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan was recently seen in the series Tanaav alongside Manav Vij which streamed exclusively on Sony Liv. 

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav was a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, the show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

