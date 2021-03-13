Salman Khan announces confirmed release date of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Salman Khan has kept his promise with fans of releasing his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai during the Eid weekend. Now, with the new poster, the superstar has announced the confirmed release date of the much-awaited film. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe is set to hit the big screens on May 13, 2021. This means in exactly two months, Salman fans can witness his action-packed avatar on screen.

In the poster, Salman can be seen in a fierce yet slick avatar. Set in the backdrop of the battleground with burning helicopters and artillery, he looks hotter than ever with a chiselled physique and a resolute look on his face.

While making the announcement, Salman tweeted, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine... #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeStudios_ @SohailKhan @atulreellife @ReelLifeProdn @ZeeMusicCompany."

Check out the poster below:

A spokesperson from Salman Khan films shared, "Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'houseful boards Salman Khan’s movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place."

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.