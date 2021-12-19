Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty groove to 'Jumme Ki Raat' song at Praful Patel's son's wedding- Watch Video

Bollywood celebrities can make any event memorable as recently Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others danced their heart out at the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel in Jaipur.

Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the above-mentioned celebrities can be seen shaking their legs to Salman`s hit song `Jumme Ki Raat` and singer Sukhbir Singh`s famous track 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

Fans became extremely excited to see Salman grooving. "Hahahaha. Salman literally set the stage on fire," an Instagram user commented." Sallu Bhai and Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor) rock," another one wrote. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also in the Pink City for Prajay's wedding functions.

To make IFFA 2022 night interesting, superstar Salman Khan has been roped in to host the star-studded affair. Excited about IIFA 2022, Salman said, "I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India's independence and UAE's 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to get ready to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration."

The 21st edition of the IIFA Awards was slated to take place from March 27 to 29, 2020 in Indore. However, they got postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.