Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to begin shoot for No Entry sequel

Headlines

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

Anil Sharma breaks silence after Uttam Singh’s allegations of using his work in Gadar 2: 'I am shocked'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees solid growth, earns Rs 14.02 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

Thyroid: Tips to lose weight with hypothyroidism

Foods to eat in loose motion (diarrhoea)

Unseen pics of Irfan Pathan's model wife, see exotic good looks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

Anil Sharma breaks silence after Uttam Singh’s allegations of using his work in Gadar 2: 'I am shocked'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees solid growth, earns Rs 14.02 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to begin shoot for No Entry sequel

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will reunite for a sequel to the popular entertainer, according to Anees Bazmee.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The sequel to the 2005 film No Entry, with the original cast, has finally been announced after years of speculation. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan acted in the comedy film, which was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. In addition to Sameera Reddy, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly appeared in the film. The comedy film was the highest-grossing film of 2005, and was an approved remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin from 2002.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will reunite for a sequel to the popular entertainer, according to Anees Bazmee. Salman is very serious about the project, according to the filmmaker, and will begin filming soon.

Anees told IndiaToday.in, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there's Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."


Anil played Kishan Singhania in No Entry, a husband who is faithful to his wife but suspects he is having an affair. Salman Khan played Prem, a friend of his who has a very trusting wife but has affairs. Shekhar, a Kishan employee who falls in love with a domineering and untrustworthy woman, was played by Fardeen Khan.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Boney Kapoor a few days ago had informed IndiaToday.in that he has finished the script for No Entry 2 and is just waiting for Salman's clearance.

He had said, "I have the script and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it...The No Entry Mein Entry script that I have is better than the No Entry one. It is 10 times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal's plea against HC order in defamation case

Janhvi Kapoor calls working in Jr NTR-starrer Devara ‘liberating’, says ‘when I went on set…’

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE