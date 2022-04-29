Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to begin shoot for No Entry sequel

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will reunite for a sequel to the popular entertainer, according to Anees Bazmee.

The sequel to the 2005 film No Entry, with the original cast, has finally been announced after years of speculation. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan acted in the comedy film, which was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. In addition to Sameera Reddy, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly appeared in the film. The comedy film was the highest-grossing film of 2005, and was an approved remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin from 2002.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will reunite for a sequel to the popular entertainer, according to Anees Bazmee. Salman is very serious about the project, according to the filmmaker, and will begin filming soon.

Anees told IndiaToday.in, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there's Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."





Anil played Kishan Singhania in No Entry, a husband who is faithful to his wife but suspects he is having an affair. Salman Khan played Prem, a friend of his who has a very trusting wife but has affairs. Shekhar, a Kishan employee who falls in love with a domineering and untrustworthy woman, was played by Fardeen Khan.



Also read: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Boney Kapoor a few days ago had informed IndiaToday.in that he has finished the script for No Entry 2 and is just waiting for Salman's clearance.



He had said, "I have the script and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it...The No Entry Mein Entry script that I have is better than the No Entry one. It is 10 times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him."