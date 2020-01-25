Salman Khan and Aamir Khan pay condolences to 'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared condolences on hearing the news of 'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha's demise. Not revealing details about his death, trade analyst Komal Nahata had confirmed the news on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan shared condolences to late Vinay Sinha's family. He wrote, “Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family ...”

Aamir had previously posted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

See their posts here:

Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 25, 2020

Declared a flop at the Box Office at the time of its release, 'Andaz Apna Apna' went on to become a cult over the years. The 1994 movie completed 25 years of its release in 2019. Apart from 'Andaz Apna Apna', Vinay Sinha had also bankrolled 'Chor Police', 'Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi' and 'Naseeb'.