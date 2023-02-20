Search icon
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar trolled for dancing on wedding reception, netizens say 'paiso ke liye kya nahi...'

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's dance performance at a wedding reception has gone viral, but for the wrong reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar trolled for dancing on wedding reception, netizens say 'paiso ke liye kya nahi...'
Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were spotted in Delhi, performing at a wedding reception. The two stars were spotted performing on their hit numbers and entertaining a large crowd. Salman Khan danced to the song Munna Badnaam from Dabangg 3. Whereas Akshay Kumar made the crowd whistle and cheer by dancing to the latest rendition of his classic song Main Khiladi. 

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram profile, and captioned it saying, "#akshaykumar and #salmankhan snapped at a very big wedding in Delhi." Even Maniesh Paul was spotted hosting the grand celebration. 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as Viral shared the video, netizens had a field day with it. Several users mocked them saying that actors could do anything for money. A user wrote, "Yeh kis ki shadi jaha pe Salman aur Akshay nach wa diye (Whose wedding is it where Salman and Akshay were made to dance)." Another user added, "Bhai Kya baat h .. iss couple ne hamare bhaijaan ko nachwa dia (how wonderful, this couple made Salman Khan dance on their wedding)." A netizen added, "These Old men will be dancing in their graves too." Another netizen added, "Lol paiso ke liye kya kya nahi karna pad raha (what all they do for money)." Another netizen added, "Waste of money ….rather invest somewhere better."

On the work front, Salman in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan. He will soon be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. 

