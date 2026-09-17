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Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan wish PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, netizens lose cool, here's how they brutally blast them

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, turned 76 on September 17, and Bollywood's biggies took to social media to wish him well. However, along with netizens, even their fans have slammed them.

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dna CorrespondentDNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 09:06 PM IST | Edited by : dna Correspondent

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan wish PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, netizens lose cool, here's how they brutally blast them
Salman Khan, PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn (Image source: X, Instagram)
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PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday has become the ultimate occasion for the people to vent their frustration. Bollywood actors followed the trend of wishing their supreme leader. It started with Akshay Kumar, and other superstars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan followed it. However, rather than appreciating the actors, the netizens have brutally slammed these stars. The majority of netizens have openly criticised the actors, and a few of them even said that they're unfollowing them. 

Superstars and their wishes for PM Modi 

Superstars on their social media dropped their message for PM Modi. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness, and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation." 

Salman Khan wrote, "Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday, Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi." 

Ajay Devgn also dropped a long note and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come.

Netizens lost it on SRK, Salman, Ajay 

A majority of netizens have slammed these superstars. A fan of SRK wrote, "Hello Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, I’m a huge fan of yours. I respected you more than my own father, but you’ve lost all that respect now. I thought you were someone who would never bow down before dictator Modi. But you just lay down straight. You should be ashamed of yourself for breaking the hearts of fans like me." 

A netizen criticised Salman and wrote, "Why be shocked? When even institutions bow to power, these shameless sycophants take it one step further; they crawl at the feet of the powerful. No principles. No spine. Just fear, flattery, and blind obedience." 

One of the netizens brutally criticised Ajay Devgn and wrote, "Kya yaar aap favourite actor the koi self respect nhi hai aaplog ka ek to vimal ka parchar kar Desh ke logo ke health se khilwar kar rahe ho ek aise vyakti ka itna tarif karke desh ko dokha me rakh rahe ho koi tum bollywood walo ki aukat nahi hai #boycottbollywood." 

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