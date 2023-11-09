Did Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai hug each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Truth behind sensational viral photo

A viral photo claiming to show Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai share a hug has gone viral.

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash for Bollywood royalty in Mumbai recently. The party was attended by some of the biggest names from tinsel town, from Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan to Salman Khan and the Bachchans. Salman Khan turned some heads when he defied the traditional dress code and arrived in t-shirt and cargo pants, much to the amusement of paprrazzi and fans. An image from the party, featuring the actor has now gone viral with the claim that it has Salman hugging ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. Naturally, this has created quite a sensation.

The viral photo showing ‘Salman and Aishwarya’s’ hug

The picture in question claims to show Salman and Aishwarya but the faces of the two people in it are not visible. The man does appear to be Salman since he is wearing the same grey t-shirt Salman is. He is giving a hug to a woman wearing a pink ethnic dress. The attire is similar to what Aishwarya wore to the party. However, the picture does not have the actress. The picture actually had Sooraj Pancholi’s sister Sana Pancholi, whom Salman was greeting while meeting at the party. The rumour began when fans began sharing the image with the misleading claim on Twitter and Instagram. Some even tagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali asking him to make Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s fraught history

Salman and Aishwarya worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1998. The two began dating on the film’s set and were together for the next four years. The couple had a bitter fallout and breakup around 2002 when Aishwarya hinted at domestic abuse at the hands of Salman as well. Their breakup affected the entire industry as an argument between them led to a fistfight between Salman and Shah Rukh on the sets of Chalte Chalte. Given the history, Salman and Aishwarya have never shared stage together in the last 20 years and are unlikely to do so.