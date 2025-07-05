'Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai fell in love during...': Smita Jaykar opens up on actors' affair, says 'both of them had...'

Aishwarya Rai confirmed her breakup with Salman Khan in 2002. She later married Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman Khan has remained single.

Bollywood’s famous former couple, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, fell in love while working together on the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their co-star Smita Jaykar recently shared her memories from the shoot, revealing that their relationship began during filming.

"Romance Was Visible on Their Faces"

Smita spoke to Filmymantra Media and confirmed that their love story started on set. She said, “Yes, they fell in love there. Their affair flourished there. And it helped the film a lot. Both of them had those moony-moony eyes, and romance was showing on their faces. That worked very well for the film.”

A Fun and Friendly Environment on Set

Smita recalled that the shooting atmosphere was full of warmth and fun. The entire cast, including Salman and Aishwarya, often sat together and played games like Antakshari. It felt like they were one big family, she said.

Smita on Salman and Aishwarya’s Personalities

Speaking about Salman, Smita said he used to be quite a “brat” but had a large heart. She shared, “He is a very nice person, a large-hearted person. I haven’t seen him angry on set... If someone instigates you, you’re bound to get angry, right? We don’t know the other person’s side—what they did to provoke that anger.”

She also praised Aishwarya’s natural beauty and simplicity. “Without makeup too, she looked so pretty. Very humble, very grounded—at least at that time when I knew her,” Smita said.

The Film That Became a Classic

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman, Aishwarya, and Ajay Devgn. The movie is remembered for its emotional story, beautiful songs, and rich visuals. Many fans believe the real-life chemistry between Salman and Aishwarya made the love story even more believable on screen.

A Relationship That Didn’t Last

Although their romance began during the film, it sadly ended a few years later. Aishwarya confirmed their breakup in 2002. She later married Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman Khan has remained single.