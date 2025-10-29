FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim

Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

In the romantic drama Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya Rai's then boyfriend Salman Khan also appeared as a truck driver in a cameo, and shared the screen space with her and Abhishek Bachchan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 04:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot with each other in 2007 and are now parents to 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, have appeared in eight films together. These include Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) [Aishwarya's cameo in Kajra Re with Amitabh and Abhishek], Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010). Except for Guru, all other films tanked at the box office.

In the romantic drama Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya's then boyfriend Salman Khan also appeared as a truck driver in a cameo, and shared the screen space with her and Abhishek. Now, a clip of the same scene is going viral on the internet. For the unversed, Aishwarya was involved in serious relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi before her marriage with Abhishek.

Netizens are now sharing their amusing reactions to the scene from the Raj Kanwar directorial. One X (formerly Twitter) user said, "Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza hota)", while another joked, "What universe is this? This is hilarious." A third netizen added, "Salman taking Abhishek to Aishwarya. From reel to real." "Bechare bhai abhi tak single reh gaye", read another comment. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the action thriller Sikandar, that released on Eid earlier this year and flopped at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan's last release was the drama Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 in July 2025. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. 

READ | India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochist
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE