Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot with each other in 2007 and are now parents to 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, have appeared in eight films together. These include Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) [Aishwarya's cameo in Kajra Re with Amitabh and Abhishek], Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010). Except for Guru, all other films tanked at the box office.

In the romantic drama Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya's then boyfriend Salman Khan also appeared as a truck driver in a cameo, and shared the screen space with her and Abhishek. Now, a clip of the same scene is going viral on the internet. For the unversed, Aishwarya was involved in serious relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi before her marriage with Abhishek.

Netizens are now sharing their amusing reactions to the scene from the Raj Kanwar directorial. One X (formerly Twitter) user said, "Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza hota)", while another joked, "What universe is this? This is hilarious." A third netizen added, "Salman taking Abhishek to Aishwarya. From reel to real." "Bechare bhai abhi tak single reh gaye", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the action thriller Sikandar, that released on Eid earlier this year and flopped at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan's last release was the drama Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 in July 2025. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office.

