Salman Khan advises students to end protest, suggests Sonam Wangchuk to break hunger strike, offers food to activist, fans say 'PM Modi bhi darta hai aapse'

Salman Khan has again dropped a special message in favour of the students, suggesting that they end the protest. He even asked Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and offered him food.

Salman Khan has again dropped a post in support of the student protest, taking the internet by storm again with his suggestions for the youth and even the activist Sonam Wangchuk. For the unversed, Sonam has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leaks and other lapses in the education sector. Sonam's hunger strike has certainly created a revolution that kept becoming bigger with each passing day. As a result, 10 states are protesting for the students, seeking the correction of the corruption.

Salman Khan's new post advising students to end the protest

On Thursday evening, Salman dropped a photo, advising students that since PM Narendra Modi has put out a statement in their support, it's high time they should return to their parents. He wrote, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes."

The superstar also suggested Sonam to eat food and break the hunger strike as he has won. He further wrote, "It’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something." He concluded by offering food from his home, "If u want, will send u food from home."

The internet praises Salman Khan as the ultimate hero

As expected, Salman's post went viral in no time. Several netizens lauded and credited him for pushing PM Modi to tweet in favour of the protest under his influence. A netizen wrote, "PM Modi bhi darta hai aapse." Another netizen wrote, "You should have been the prime minister." One of the netizens wrote, "Ab toh istifa dena padega Dharmendra Pradhan."