Salman Khan accepts old woman’s blessings outside Antim’s screening, WATCH viral video

Salman Khan was spotted at the premiere of his latest action film, 'Antim: The Final Truth,' on Thursday night (November 25). Following the movie, the actor mingled with fans and posed for photos with them, which were taken by paparazzi outside the theatre.

The actor was also seen at the event seeking blessings from an elderly woman. By touching the actor on the head, the woman showered her blessings, and the actor smiled at her thoughtful gesture.

Ace photographer Viral Bhayani photographed the touching moment and uploaded it on his Instagram page.

Shera, Salman Khan's personal bodyguard, was ecstatic about the premiere of the new film 'Antim: The Final Truth.' Shera, who has worked with Salman Khan for 26 years, chose to give a shout out to his "Maalik" on Instagram by impersonating a popular dialogue from the actor's next film "Antim," which was released tomorrow.

Shera and Salman both posted the video to their own Instagram pages. Shera mouths the following lines in the video: “Jis din ye sardar ki hategi na, uss din sabki phat**i… aaj ye sardar ki hat gayi hai."

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, plays his enemy - a merciless goon - in Mahesh V Manjrekar's 'Antim'. Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal play important roles in the film too.