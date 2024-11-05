Somy Ali explained that she left Bollywood because of Salman Khan's "eight one-night stands" in the 1990s.

Somy Ali recently interacted with her fans on Reddit through an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session. During the conversation, she opened up about her past relationship with Salman Khan.

Pakistani actress also shared her thoughts on his ongoing conflict with the Bishnoi community. When a Reddit user asked about her reasons for leaving the film industry, Somy Ali explained that she left Bollywood because of Salman Khan's "eight one-night stands" in the 1990s.

She said, "Because I was tired of Salman’s eight one-night stands, not just one. Also, I didn’t appreciate being physically and verbally abused on a daily basis. I left when a boyfriend I was with brought in some new girl named Ash! I was tired of his one-night stands! And I finished my education."

Somy Ali talked about her past with Salman Khan, joking that she wasn’t a “bada**” at 16 when asked how he "bagged" her. She also revealed that despite receiving Bollywood offers, Salman allegedly blocked her from returning, fearing she might expose his true nature.

She also mentioned that she entered Bollywood not to pursue acting, but simply to confess her crush on Salman. She added, "Well, I didn’t go there to act. I went because of a stupid teenage crush, which is why they say you should meet your idols in real life. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement. I think Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman."

She then made a sensitive comment and said, “Sushant Singh Rajput did not die by suicide; in fact, he was murdered. We still don’t know what happened with Jiah Khan, as she was pregnant and found hanging from a ceiling fan, and Suraj Pancholi went to Salman for advice, which ultimately led to Jiah’s death.”

Somy, who had earlier supported Salman during the death threat from the Bishnoi community, once again spoke about the ongoing conflict between him and Lawrence Bishnoi. She referred to the Bishnois as the new "Dawood and Chota Shakeel of Bollywood."

"I am against the death penalty and murder, whether it’s Salman or a stranger on the street. I do not care for Salman, in fact, I can’t stand him, but I do not want him murdered as I am a pacifist and a follower of Gandhi,” she mentioned.

