Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer a remake of Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'?

In his forthcoming film, Salman Khan will once again play the role of a cop but a Sikh with a turban and heavy bearded look. In the film, the superstar will star alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma and this will be their first outing as actors on the big screen. Sharma will be seen playing the role of a North Indian gangster in the flick and they both will be pitted against each other.

Now as per reports in Pinkvilla, the film is the Hindi remake of Marathi flick titled Mulshi Pattern which released in 2018. The entertainment portal also reported that Salman will be seen in a supporting role, who chases Aayush's character. A source informed Pinkvilla, "After Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers."

They further shared, "They were keen to do a Hindi remake but the buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake."

The source added, "Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector, an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that."

They concluded by stating, "It’s a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful."