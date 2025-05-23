Khamoshi: The Musical was released in 1996 and marked the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Salman Khan, the film starred Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas in lead roles.

On hearing the name of Salman Khan, one cannot help but remember box office blasts, guaranteed hit films, and lots of entertainment. After the year 2000, Salman Khan worked in many super hit films like Wanted, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Kick, and Ek Tha Tiger, which cemented his status as a superstar. The audience liked Salman's unique style and swag in these films. But apart from all these, there is one such film of his that outweighs the rest. One of Salman Khan's most special films is not an action movie, but a musical drama - Khamoshi: The Musical. If we talk about IMDb ratings, then this film is ahead of all of Salman Khan's other films. Khamoshi: The Musical has a great rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb, while Dabangg got 6.2, Tiger Zinda Hai got 5.9, and Kick got only a 3.3 rating.

Khamoshi: The Musical was released in 1996 and marked the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Salman Khan, the film starred Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas in lead roles. Manisha Koirala earned much praise for playing the role of a caring daughter of a deaf-mute couple. It is regarded as one of her finest performances. This film was different from Salman Khan's other films, and even today it is counted among his most memorable ones. Made on a budget of Rs 6 crores, Khamoshi: The Musical earned Rs 14.26 crore at the box office. Khamoshi: The Musical might have been a box office failure when released, but the film has, over the years, gained a cult following.

Not just Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala, Khamoshi: The Musical is also rated by many as the best work of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.